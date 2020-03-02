Islay Capital Management LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of -56.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.