Islay Capital Management LLC Takes $5.90 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 151,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $44.41 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $44.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0753 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

