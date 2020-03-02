Islay Capital Management LLC Takes $6.70 Million Position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 134,776 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,000. Heartland Financial USA makes up 6.4% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Heartland Financial USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,785,000 after purchasing an additional 107,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 76,758 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,646,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,905,000 after purchasing an additional 73,824 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 81.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 67,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,769.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

In related news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,907 shares of company stock worth $395,305. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

HTLF opened at $42.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.