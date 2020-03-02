Islay Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $183.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.35 and its 200-day moving average is $189.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $159.64 and a 1 year high of $212.55.

