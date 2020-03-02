Islay Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after buying an additional 34,742 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $155.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $118.64 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

