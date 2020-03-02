Islay Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $298.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.10 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.