Islay Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $89.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.62 and a one year high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

