Istar Inc. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $789,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,682,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,158,354.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $869,250.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,354,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $783,750.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.60 per share, for a total transaction of $789,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,320,650.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,237,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Istar Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.87 per share, for a total transaction of $703,050.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.52 per share, for a total transaction of $682,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.56 per share, for a total transaction of $668,400.00.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 266,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,803. Safehold Inc has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 0.01.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Safehold by 35.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 54,320 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Safehold by 918.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Safehold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

