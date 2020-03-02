Italo (XTA) Hits Market Cap of $22,778.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Italo has a total market cap of $22,778.00 and $51.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last seven days, Italo has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.29 or 0.02839097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00224349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00133004 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 3,819,872 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Italo is italo.network. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin.

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.