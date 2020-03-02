Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) is INCA Investments LLC’s Largest Position

INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,915,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,400 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco makes up approximately 14.9% of INCA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. INCA Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Itau Unibanco worth $81,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 321.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 635,683 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 12,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,607,000 after purchasing an additional 375,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,973,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITUB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.