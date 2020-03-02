Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,379,683 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 14,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITUB shares. UBS Group cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

