Ivy One Day Volume Reaches $30.00 (IVY)

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 88.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, Ivy has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Ivy token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, IDEX and Cryptopia. Ivy has a market cap of $630,437.00 and $30.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00053054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00497004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.03 or 0.06416769 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00063418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030256 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005618 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Ivy Token Profile

Ivy is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,021,072 tokens. The official website for Ivy is www.ivykoin.com. The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ivy

Ivy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, CoinBene and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

