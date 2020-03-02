J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBRY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of J Sainsbury to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 214 ($2.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 240.69 ($3.17).

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 201.90 ($2.66) on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of £201.30 ($264.80). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 207.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 211.12. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

