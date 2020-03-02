Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Stock Position Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185,186 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.31% of Jabil worth $19,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Jabil by 78.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $394,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,690,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,783 shares of company stock worth $7,382,313 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

JBL stock opened at $32.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

