Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 121,525 shares during the quarter. Jack in the Box makes up approximately 1.3% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned 1.61% of Jack in the Box worth $29,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 47.9% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

In other news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,240,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $25,915.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,388.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK opened at $68.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.25. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.