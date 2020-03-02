Jadestone Energy Inc (LON:JSE) Insider Alexander Paul Blakeley Buys 50,000 Shares

Jadestone Energy Inc (LON:JSE) insider Alexander Paul Blakeley bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($38,147.86).

Alexander Paul Blakeley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, February 26th, Alexander Paul Blakeley purchased 100,000 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($86,819.26).

Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.82) on Monday. Jadestone Energy Inc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.22). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.41. The firm has a market cap of $287.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JSE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.