James C. Mastandrea Acquires 10,000 Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) CEO James C. Mastandrea purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,854,767.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WSR stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $12.45. 383,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,038. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

