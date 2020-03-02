James Mulato Purchases 600 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) insider James Mulato purchased 600 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $11,862.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,527.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 231,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,736. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Astronics had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 35,859 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co cut Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.