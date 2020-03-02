Japara Healthcare Ltd (ASX:JHC) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Japara Healthcare Ltd (ASX:JHC) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of ASX:JHC opened at A$0.90 ($0.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.02. Japara Healthcare has a 1 year low of A$0.90 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of A$1.55 ($1.10). The firm has a market cap of $240.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.06.

Get Japara Healthcare alerts:

Japara Healthcare Company Profile

Japara Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates residential aged care facilities in Australia. It operates approximately 5,400 resident places across 48 homes located in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Tasmania; and 180 independent living units across 5 retirement villages.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Japara Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japara Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.