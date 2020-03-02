Jarvis+ (JAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $301,647.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $301,647.00 and $128,298.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.52 or 0.02855810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00224612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00133982 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,492,569 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

