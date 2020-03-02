JD Coin (JDC) Price Hits $0.0877 on Exchanges

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 36.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JD Coin has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $2,777.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.02709515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00224276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00132477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,509,943 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

