JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. JD.Com updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

JD.Com stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.38. 37,187,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,549,806. JD.Com has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.