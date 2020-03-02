Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the technology retailer will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.65.

NYSE:BBY opened at $75.65 on Monday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

