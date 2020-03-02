Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target to GBX 190

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNR. Barclays cut Senior to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 146 ($1.92) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Senior to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on Senior in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 182.50 ($2.40).

Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 146.90 ($1.93) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $592.22 million and a PE ratio of 13.73. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 239 ($3.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.37.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

