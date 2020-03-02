Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chico’s FAS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHS. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.26.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.96 million, a PE ratio of -36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $527.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. This is a boost from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is -1,750.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

