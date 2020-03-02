Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Compass Diversified Holdings’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compass Diversified in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CODI. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of CODI opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.21. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,432,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,685.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,914.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,661,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

