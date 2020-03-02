Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IOVA. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $32.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 10.61. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,410,000 after acquiring an additional 520,445 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,751,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 92,206 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 70,423 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

