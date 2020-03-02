Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Monster Beverage Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monster Beverage in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 28.01%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.47.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $62.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $70.52.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,557,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,153,000 after buying an additional 684,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,887 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,655,000 after purchasing an additional 89,013 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

