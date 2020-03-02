Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Planet Fitness Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

NYSE PLNT opened at $67.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.92. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $56.14 and a 1-year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 39.70% and a net margin of 17.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

