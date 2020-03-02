Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Rent-A-Center Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RCII. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 632,002 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,887,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 310,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares during the period.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

