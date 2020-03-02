Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Revolve Group’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RVLV. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

NYSE RVLV opened at $16.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 26.29.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 445.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $250,234.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,234.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 112,836 shares of company stock worth $2,202,208 over the last three months.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

