Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Safe Bulkers, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Safe Bulkers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.52 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $128.61 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 206.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

