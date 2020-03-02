Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MONDI PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MONDI PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of MONDY opened at $40.38 on Monday. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

