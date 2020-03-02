Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY)

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

HCHMY opened at $83.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.92. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $84.30.

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays.

