Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324,608 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $13,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. ValuEngine lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $19.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

