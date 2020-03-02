Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALLO. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $27.00 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3,789.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

