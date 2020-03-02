Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Anheuser Busch Inbev NV’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy forecasts that the consumer goods maker will earn $4.07 per share for the year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $58.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,951,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,857 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,390 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

