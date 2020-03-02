Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CARREFOUR SA/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for CARREFOUR SA/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CARREFOUR SA/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

CRRFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised CARREFOUR SA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CARREFOUR SA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CARREFOUR SA/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of CRRFY opened at $3.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $4.07.

CARREFOUR SA/S Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

