Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Conn’s Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Conn’s in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.29 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $227.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.79. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 4,293.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

