Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on LivaNova PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for LivaNova in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.
Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $69.72 on Monday. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.58.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,053,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $75,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,410.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
