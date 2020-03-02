Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on LivaNova PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for LivaNova in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $69.72 on Monday. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.58.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,053,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $75,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,410.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.