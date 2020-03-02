Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Papa John’s Int’l, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Papa John’s Int’l in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $70.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 356.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

