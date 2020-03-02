Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rio Tinto plc ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Rio Tinto in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto’s FY2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIO. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,070.06.

RIO opened at $46.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

