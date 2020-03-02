Jeffrey David Jones Buys 600 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) CFO Jeffrey David Jones acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $255,166.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BUSE traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,954. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.91 million. First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Busey by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 87,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

