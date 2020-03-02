Jewel (JWL) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Jewel token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003683 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Jewel has a total market cap of $17.84 million and $1.11 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.79 or 0.02832134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00223423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00134909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000625 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

