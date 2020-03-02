John E. Lowe Buys 2,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John E. Lowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.11. 5,264,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,166. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $71.39 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average is $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $51,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $300,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 51.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.7% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

