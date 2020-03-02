John Frank Buys 1,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00.

John Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chevron alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, John Frank purchased 400 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00.

NYSE CVX traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,046,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $90.11 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $175.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average is $116.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.60.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.