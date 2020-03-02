John J. Bolla Sells 1,251 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) insider John J. Bolla sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $19,753.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,081.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. 537,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,366. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $610.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 802.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

