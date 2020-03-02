John L. Miclot Sells 10,309 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Stock

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $310,610.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wright Medical Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.41. 1,537,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,499. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,024,000 after acquiring an additional 501,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,442,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $287,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493,912 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $183,516,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $130,933,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $123,460,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northcoast Research cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.