John L. Workman Buys 2,000 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Director John L. Workman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $3.05 on Monday, reaching $97.69. The stock had a trading volume of 318,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 27.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 9.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth $10,351,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

