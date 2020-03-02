John L. Workman Buys 5,000 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stock

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Director John L. Workman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00.

FSS traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $30.34. 461,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,142. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.54. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.